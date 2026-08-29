Authorities raise extreme fire alert for multiple regions and islands in Greece

Extreme wildfire danger was declared for Crete, Rhodes and Karpathos, placing the islands in the highest risk category amid strong winds, Greek civil protection authorities said Saturday.

According to the authorities, the elevated risk stems from strong northerly winds expected to produce gusts of 8 to 9 Beaufort.

Category 4, described as very high risk, applies across Attica, southern Evia, southern Laconia, the Cyclades and the islands of the eastern Aegean.

Authorities have called on relevant agencies, municipalities and regional administrations in the highest-risk zones to raise their state of readiness.

The combination of dry conditions and powerful winds is expected to complicate any firefighting efforts.

Citizens have been urged to avoid activities that could spark fires in open areas.





