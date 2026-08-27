India to host 2-day BRICS leaders’ summit next month

India will host the BRICS summit in the capital New Delhi on Sept 12-13, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees, India's Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said "the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance."

According to India, under its chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership.

"India's BRICS chairship has contributed to advancing BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes," the ministry said.

India is the current BRICS chair in the 11-member bloc, which began in 2009-2010 with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In later years a host of other nations joined, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran.

Together, BRICS countries represent over 40% of the global population and over 32% of the global gross domestic product, while intra-trade volume exceeded $1 trillion in 2025.







