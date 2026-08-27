China warns of 'high' risk of breach in 'overflowing' lake formed amid Nepal flash floods

A large barrier lake formed near the confluence of two rivers in Nepal poses a "high risk of a breach," China said Thursday, a day after catastrophic flash floods and landslides hit the China-Nepal border region, according to Chinese state media.

China's Water Resources Ministry said a "significant barrier" lake was formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

Its water volume is estimated at 2 million cubic meters (70 million cubic feet) as of Thursday, and the lake is "already overflowing," according to the ministry.

"Another 3 million cubic meters of water is expected to flow into the lake over the next three days, posing a high risk of a breach," the ministry warned.

After originating in Tibet, the Chhochen and Purepu rivers merge before crossing into Nepal, where they become known as the Bhotekoshi, which is the main tributary of the Trishuli River.

The warning came 24 hours after massive flash floods and mudslides triggered by a glacial collapse in the Himalayas caused some 292 deaths, while over 1,300 people, including nearly 900 foreigners, remain missing on both sides of the border.

The water surge on Wednesday led to flooding in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa, northern Nepal.

The flash floods and mudslides swept through the Timure and Syaphrubesi areas, causing widespread devastation, before flowing downstream toward the Trishuli River.

Nepal has confirmed 289 deaths, while China said three people were killed in southwestern China's Xizang Autonomous Region, also known as Tibet.





