Pezeshkian, Putin expected to meet in Kyrgyzstan, Iranian envoy says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to meet in Kyrgyzstan next week, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said, according to Iranian media on Thursday.

Kazem Jalali said the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

The meeting will be the sixth face-to-face meeting between Pezeshkian and Putin since the Iranian president took office, Jalali said, adding that the two leaders have also held six phone calls during this period.

According to the ambassador, Tehran and Moscow have focused their growing cooperation on five main areas: the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union, the International North-South Transport Corridor, financial and banking mechanisms, and energy cooperation.

Jalali described Iran's approach toward relations with Russia as "strategic," saying bilateral ties have accelerated under Pezeshkian's government.

Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty during Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow in January 2025, covering cooperation in areas including energy, trade, transport and finance. The agreement entered into force in October 2025.

The two countries have also sought to expand economic ties through the Eurasian Economic Union and the International North-South Transport Corridor, while advancing energy cooperation, including nuclear power projects.



