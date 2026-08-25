Tehran conveys conditions on Hormuz Strait to US via Pakistan: Iranian media

This photo provided by Ministry of Information in Oman on June 20, 2026 shows a view of the Strait of Hormuz. (DHA File Photo)

Tehran has conveyed its conditions regarding the Hormuz Strait to Washington via Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

Tasnim quoted a source close to Iran's negotiating team as saying that Munir's visit had not been intended to deliver a threat but to convey Tehran's position and pave the way for possible talks.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tehran's position had been plainly conveyed to the Pakistani side at meetings attended by Munir.

According to Tasnim, Tehran's conditions include a demand for the US to return to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and implement its provisions.

Iran specifically demands implementation of Article 5 of the MoU, which covers arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Article 5 calls for Iran to ensure the safe passage of commercial shipping through the waterway and consult Oman on the strait's future management, including maritime services.

Munir visited Tehran on Monday, where he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and National Security Secretary Mohsen Rezaei.

In late February, the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by striking Israel and US military targets across the region.

In mid-June, Washington and Tehran -- with Pakistani and Qatari mediation -- signed the MoU, but the deal's implementation eventually stalled amid differences related to the Hormuz Strait.

Last month, the US resumed its military attacks on Iran, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in a number of Arab states aligned with Washington.