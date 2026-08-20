Switzerland adopts new sanctions package against Russia

Switzerland on Wednesday approved the 20th sanctions package against Russia, aligning itself with the EU, Swissinfo reported Thursday.

The Swiss government imposed new restrictions on Russian-based LNG tankers, icebreakers, and terminals, while also banning the sale or transfer of tankers to Russia.

The government also activated the anti-circumvention tool for the first time, aimed at preventing the circumvention of existing sanctions through third countries.

In addition, Switzerland decided to extend the existing export ban to cover goods intended to strengthen Russia militarily and technologically, as well as goods intended to bolster Russian industry.

The government also banned the use of Russian platforms for cryptocurrency transfers and exchanges.

It further adopted measures to protect Swiss companies, including their intellectual property rights, from unfavorable Russian court rulings.





