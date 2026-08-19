Hind Rajab Foundation has 'no confidence' in planned Israeli probe into girl’s killing

The Hind Rajab Foundation on Wednesday said it had "no confidence" in the Israeli army's reported decision to launch a criminal probe into the killing of Hind Rajab and six of her relatives in 2024.

In a social media post, the foundation said the decision by Israel was "little more than a masquerade meant to deflect accountability and preserve its impunity."

In 2024, five-year-old Hind Rajab was trapped in her family's car after it came under Israeli fire in Gaza City.

She was later found dead after nearly two weeks of uncertainty regarding her fate.

Two Palestinian medics who had tried to rescue the girl were also found dead.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, many of them children, since Israel launched its war on the coastal enclave in October 2023.