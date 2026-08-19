UN warns funding shortfall forcing cuts to lifesaving programs in Yemen

The UN warned on Wednesday that a severe funding shortfall is forcing humanitarian organizations to scale back lifesaving programs in Yemen, where its 2026 humanitarian response plan has received only 20% of the funding required.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, Laurent Bukera, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, urged donors to urgently provide the resources needed to sustain lifesaving assistance across the country.

Bukera described Yemen's humanitarian crisis as "one of the largest and most severe in the world," saying millions of Yemenis remain in need of assistance.

"More than half of the country population faces acute food insecurity and half the children under the age of five and 1.3 million pregnant and lactating women are acutely malnourished," he said in a statement published on the UN website.

Health facilities "are struggling to function, with two out of every five health facilities not functional or only partially functional, leaving millions of people at severe risk," according to Bukera.

He warned that "the chasm between what communities need and what resources are available continues to widen," saying the Yemen 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remains only 20% funded, with funding shortfalls already forcing humanitarian organizations to scale back life-saving programs.

"With humanitarians ready to respond, we call on donors to urgently provide the resources needed to sustain lifesaving humanitarian action across Yemen," he added.

Yemen has been embroiled for years in a conflict between the internationally recognized government and the Houthi group, which has controlled Sanaa and other parts of the country since 2014.

The conflict has fueled a widespread humanitarian and economic crisis as UN-led efforts continue to reach a political settlement to end the war.