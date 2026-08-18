Tehran accuses US of 'squeezing Iran' in effort to wrest concessions that were 'never part' of framework agreement

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf has blasted US officials for "squeezing Iran" with the aim of wresting concessions that he says were "never part" of a framework agreement signed earlier between Washington and Tehran.

"Americans think squeezing Iran harder will win concessions that were never part of the agreement," Qalibaf wrote in a Tuesday social-media post.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are "way out of their league," he asserted, adding: "Stop waiting for the clown crew to pull a rabbit out of their hat and clean up the mess you made."

In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding-through Pakistani and Qatari mediators-ending hostilities and launching talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement.

Talks, however, have since broken down amid ongoing disputes over the memorandum's terms and navigation through the Hormuz Strait, a critical route for global energy exports.