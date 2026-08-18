Israeli occupiers attack West Bank town, establish new illegal settlement outpost

Palestinian men watch as Israeli bulldozers demolish a Palestinian building, citing the lack of a building permit, in Qalandia south of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on August 17, 2026. (AFP)

Israeli occupiers and army forces escalated their activities across the occupied West Bank on Monday, including attacks near Ramallah, the establishment of a new illegal settlement outpost in Bethlehem and the construction of settlement roads.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers stormed the outskirts of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya town, east of Ramallah, and attacked the area.

Palestinian youths confronted them, sparking clashes, the sources said. No injuries were immediately reported.

In the southern West Bank province of Bethlehem, Israeli occupiers established a new illegal settlement outpost on land belonging to Nahalin town, west of the city, according to local sources.

Bulldozers operated by Israeli occupiers also began carving out a new settlement road near Palestinian homes in the Al-Wajh Al-Gharbi area of Deir Ammar town, west of Ramallah.

Videos shared on social media showed the expansion of a settlement outpost and road built on land north of Burqa village, east of Ramallah.

Earlier Monday, Israeli army forces raided Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, while occupiers gathered on the Marj Sia road linking Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah villages.

MILITARY RESTRICTIONS



Alongside the occupiers' activities, Israeli forces continued raids and tightened military restrictions in several parts of the West Bank.

In Ramallah province, Israeli forces raided Shuqba town, west of the city, and fired tear gas.

The army also erected checkpoints at the entrances to several villages, including Shabtin and Nabi Saleh, and searched vehicles.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli measures at the Nabi Saleh and Atara checkpoints north of Ramallah caused traffic congestion and long lines of vehicles.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces erected a military checkpoint at the entrance to Jaba town, northeast of the city, and searched vehicles.

The army also raided Sair town, northeast of Hebron, while Israeli occupiers conducted provocative tours in Khirbet Samra in the northern Jordan Valley, according to local sources.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a continuing escalation in attacks by Israeli occupiers and military operations since the Gaza war began on Oct. 8, 2023, alongside the expansion of illegal settlement outposts and roads and tighter restrictions on Palestinian movement.