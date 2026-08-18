RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK KILLS 10 IN UKRAINES KHARKIV REGION

A Russian ⁠missile attack killed ⁠10 people on Tuesday in a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said.



"This morning the ⁠Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region – a location with a post office and stores, surrounded only by residential buildings," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X. Zelenskiy posted photos of a destroyed building, cars on fire and emergency ⁠responders ⁠carrying people on stretchers.



"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," he said. A further 17 people were injured in the attack, the governor of the surrounding region, Oleh Syniehubov, said on the Telegram messaging app.



There ⁠was no immediate public comment from Russia on the attack. The strike on the village damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a store and at least seven cars, Syniehubov said.



Ukraine's ⁠Prosecutor ‌General's Office ‌said that according to preliminary ⁠information, Russia used ‌two small Banderol cruise missiles. A local official told public broadcaster Suspilne ⁠that the strikes had hit ⁠the central part of the village, ⁠where the cafe, post office and shops are located.