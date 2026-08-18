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News World Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

A Russian missile strike hit the village of Pechenihy in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring up to 17 others, Ukrainian authorities said.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 18,2026 01:49 PM
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RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK KILLS 10 IN UKRAINES KHARKIV REGION

A Russian ⁠missile attack killed ⁠10 people on Tuesday in a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said.

"This morning the ⁠Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region – a location with a post office and stores, surrounded only by residential buildings," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X. Zelenskiy posted photos of a destroyed building, cars on fire and emergency ⁠responders ⁠carrying people on stretchers.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," he said. A further 17 people were injured in the attack, the governor of the surrounding region, Oleh Syniehubov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

There ⁠was no immediate public comment from Russia on the attack. The strike on the village damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a store and at least seven cars, Syniehubov said.

Ukraine's ⁠Prosecutor ‌General's Office ‌said that according to preliminary ⁠information, Russia used ‌two small Banderol cruise missiles. A local official told public broadcaster Suspilne ⁠that the strikes had hit ⁠the central part of the village, ⁠where the cafe, post office and shops are located.