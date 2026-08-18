ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES HIT ABU AL-DUHUR MILITARY AIRPORT IN SYRIAS IDLIB PROVINCE

Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes on the abandoned Abu al-Duhur military airport in the eastern countryside of Idlib province in northern Syria.

Local sources said the attacks were carried out at around 3 am local time (0000GMT).

No information has yet been released on any casualties.

Syrian authorities have not issued any statement on the attack so far.

Following the fall of the Assad regime, Israel expanded its attacks across Syria, targeting weapons and missile depots as well as strategic military sites.

Earlier, Israel carried out attacks in Syria targeting Iranian forces and Hezbollah positions.





