30 injured in massive fire at fuel facility in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Around 30 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a fuel facility in Iraq's northern Sulaymaniyah province, according to local media on Tuesday.

Aram Ali, spokesman for the Sulaymaniyah Civil Defense Directorate, said the fire erupted at a complex used for petroleum products in the Tanjaro area, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

He said civil defense teams rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze.

"The fire has been completely controlled, and we reassure citizens that there is no impact on the quantities of fuel and petroleum products supplied in the province," Sulaymaniyah Deputy Governor Shaho Osman said in statements carried by local outlet Shafaq News.

Sulaymaniyah Civil Defense Director Brig. Gen. Ari Mohammed said four firefighters sustained various injuries and received treatment at the scene.

The fire broke out after midnight and was accompanied by explosions in tanks containing highly flammable materials, while security forces cordoned off the area and diverted traffic away from the site, local media reported.

According to Shafaq News, the fire injured around 30 people with varying degrees of burns, most of them workers and site crews.

Most of the injured received first aid and left hospitals, while an Iranian worker remained under medical care due to the severity of his injury, it added.





