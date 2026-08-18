Moscow mayor says Russian capital faced largest drone attack in past 2 years

Another overnight drone attack on Moscow was the largest in the past two years, with 620 drones heading for the capital since Monday evening, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Sobyanin said on Russian social media platform Max that 180 drones had been destroyed in the Moscow region between Monday evening and Tuesday until 5 am (0200 GMT).

"At the sites where debris fell, emergency services are working," he said.

The previous largest attempted attack was on Aug. 15-16, when 600 drones were reported to have flown toward Moscow.

The latest attack also caused damage in parts of the Moscow region.

Governor Andrey Vorobyov said a drone struck another warehouse of online retailer Wildberries near Atlant-Park in Bogorodsky district, where a fire was subsequently contained.

Two private homes were damaged and several fires were reported elsewhere in the region, he added.

No casualties were reported in the affected areas, according to Vorobyov.

Moscow faced several large-scale drone attacks in July, including an episode in which more than 430 drones were reported to have been intercepted in a single night.

On March 11, 2025, Sobyanin described an attack as the most intensive at that time, saying 74 drones had been shot down on approach to Moscow and hundreds had been intercepted.





