German chancellor fighting for political survival: The beginning of the end?

Media speculation has intensified in recent weeks following reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could be forced to step down as early as this fall.

Merz's co-ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party is openly discussing the possibility of replacing him due to his record-low approval ratings and the growing strength of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

September elections in three eastern states could ring in the end of Merz's chancellorship. Surveys show that on Sept. 6, the AfD could muster an absolute majority in Saxony-Anhalt. On Sept. 20, the party is set to win in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and also perform well in Berlin.