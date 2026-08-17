UAE-owned oil tanker detained near southern Iran’s Qeshm Island: Report

A tanker belonging to an Emirati company was detained near southern Iran's Qeshm Island while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Monday.

Maritime navigation data showed that the vessel had been stopped during its passage through the strait, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The agency did not identify the tanker or the Emirati company that owns it.

Fars said tankers seeking safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz "must follow a route designated by Iran, pay service fees and obtain Iranian authorization."

There was no official statement from Iranian or Emirati authorities regarding the report as of 1700GMT.

The Strait of Hormuz has seen escalating tensions amid the US-Iran war, raising fears of disruptions to shipping and global energy supplies despite diplomatic efforts to reach understandings on freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.