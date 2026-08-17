Iraq seeks Iranian clarification over drone attack on residence of Kurdish regional premier

Iraq on Monday requested an official clarification from Tehran over a drone attack targeting the residence and private office of Masrour Barzani, premier of the country's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed the attack with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The attack was carried out using Hadid-110 drones, said the ministry.

Hussein said Iran "had previously justified" attacks in the KRG region by citing the presence of Iranian opposition parties or factions there.

The latest attack, however, directly targeted the regional premier's residence, creating a "dangerous precedent" that could heighten tensions and threaten regional stability, he said.

Hussein condemned the "unjustified attack" and requested a clarification of Iran's official position, stressing that such actions constitute a "dangerous escalation" with negative consequences for Iraq's security and regional stability.

Araghchi expressed surprise over the attack and said he had no information indicating that it had been launched from Iranian territory, said the Iraqi statement.

He said there was "no justification" for such actions given the "positive and strong relations" between the Iranian government and the Kurdish Regional Government, particularly the region's two main political parties.

Hussein called on Tehran to issue an "official statement" clarifying its position on the attack and identifying the parties or reasons behind it.

Araghchi said Iran rejects any action that could "fuel escalation or destabilize the region" and promised to issue an official statement outlining Tehran's position on the incident.

This development came amid high regional tensions since February, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran's military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending hostilities and beginning negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled due to disputes about maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas.