Israeli attacks kill Palestinian, injure several others in Gaza despite ceasefire

Displaced Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 16 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

One Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking further violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, medical sources said.

A Palestinian was killed, and six others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people near Al-Aqsa University in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

In central Gaza, several Palestinians were injured when an Israeli strike targeted the roof of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the material provided, another medical source said.

A child was also shot and injured by an Israeli quadcopter drone east of the Bureij refugee camp.

The attacks came as mediators continued efforts to complete the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli army launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip in October 2023 that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others, according to the material.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued attacks in the Palestinian enclave, killing at least 1,262 Palestinians and injuring more than 4,100 others since Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.