US ENVOY SAYS WASHINGTONS POSITION ON FALKLAND ISLANDS REMAINS NEUTRAL

The US remains neutral on the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas Islands in Argentina, Washington's ambassador to Argentina said Sunday, stressing that its position "has not changed."

"The United States has a position of neutrality on the islands and that has not changed," Peter Lamelas told Argentine broadcaster TN.

Lamelas also highlighted military cooperation between Washington and Buenos Aires.

"We are cooperating, we have a lot of cooperation with Argentina on military issues. We helped Argentina acquire the F-16s," he said.

On the Visa Waiver Program, Lamelas said Washington was working to secure approval for Argentina.

"Before I leave as ambassador, we will have Visa Waiver. It is a promise," he said. "We are working to get the visa waiver approved."

His remarks came after the Buenos Aires Herald reported that the US administration could review aspects of its policy toward the islands, raising questions in Argentina over whether Washington could alter its longstanding neutral position.

Argentina has claimed sovereignty over the islands since Britain established control over them in 1833. The two countries fought a 10-week war over the territory in 1982 after Argentine forces invaded the islands.

The conflict ended with a British victory but did not resolve the sovereignty dispute. Argentina continues to press its claim, while the UK maintains that the islands are British territory and cites the islanders' right to self-determination.

The UN considers the islands a non-self-governing territory and has repeatedly called on Argentina and the UK to resume negotiations over the sovereignty dispute.