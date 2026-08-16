Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

Pope Leo called on Sunday for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, amid a surge of ⁠attacks by militant settlers and ⁠a siege in the territory's village of Qusra.

Israeli settlers encircled houses after cutting off water and electricity, in what ⁠rights groups have said is a concerted effort to seize more land, and further eat into territory where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

"I renew my appeal for an end to the repeated violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank," the Pope said, without mentioning specific confrontations or attacks.

"I urgently ⁠ask ⁠the international community to take action so as to advance the two-state solution, for a fair and lasting peace," the Pope added after noon prayers at his Castel Gandolfo residence outside Rome.

The Vatican has long backed the idea of a future Palestinian state, which has ⁠been recognised by more than 150 of 193 U.N. member states as encompassing the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government has overseen massive settlement construction in the West Bank that Finance ⁠Minister ‌Bezalel Smotrich says ‌is aimed at burying the ⁠idea of such a ‌state.

The United Nations and most governments consider the settlements to be illegal under ⁠international law related to military occupation. ⁠Israel seized the West Bank in the ⁠1967 war, but argues the territory is disputed rather than occupied.







