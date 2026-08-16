Ben-Gvir vows to let former Gaza captive take part in executions of Palestinian prisoners

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promised a former Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza that he would seek to allow him to personally take part if Palestinian prisoners are executed under Israel's recently enacted death penalty law.

The exchange took place during an interview with former captive Rom Braslavski on his podcast Saturday evening, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

"I have a personal request, and I am truly looking you in the eyes, minister. Let me be the one who hangs them," Braslavski told Ben-Gvir.

"I don't want a rope; I want a button on a gun. With my own hands, I will execute every terrorist in the State of Israel," he added.

Ben-Gvir replied: "I will turn the world upside down to make that happen. I promise you that I will do everything I can and turn the world upside down until it happens."

"I hope it happens. It is one of my biggest dreams to see you there," he added.

In late March 2026, the Israeli Knesset passed legislation introduced by Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party mandating death by hanging for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis if a military court deems the act "terrorism" or determines that it was motivated by "denial of the existence of Israel."

Since Ben-Gvir took office in late 2022, Israel has tightened detention conditions for Palestinian prisoners, including through policies affecting food and medical care, according to rights reports.