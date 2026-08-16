Trump administration weighs restoring sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court justice: Report

The Trump administration is considering reimposing human rights sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes over what US officials view as a "consistent pattern of abuse" involving press freedom and individual rights, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

De Moraes has been accused of leading an "oppressive campaign of censorship" and authorizing arbitrary detentions, according to the newspaper.

The latest tensions involve the judge ordering police raids targeting a journalist and the journalist's sources, a move American officials reportedly view as "impinging on free speech rights."

Critics within the administration described de Moraes as an "enemy" who has specifically targeted supporters of US President Donald Trump and conservative activists in Brazil.

Washington sanctioned de Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act last year before later lifting the measure, but officials said the underlying concerns "never went away."

The renewed focus on the justice comes as relations between Washington and Brasilia deteriorate amid a deepening trade dispute.

The US recently imposed a 25% tariff on numerous Brazilian goods, after previously using a 50% tariff in an effort to pressure the government to drop the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, whose trial was presided over by de Moraes.

The White House and State Department declined to comment on the report, while Brazil's Supreme Court had yet to issue a statement, according to the Financial Times.