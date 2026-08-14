Taiwan, US Coast Guard begin joint training amid maritime tensions

Taiwan and the US have launched a two-week joint training program aimed at strengthening maritime law enforcement, small-boat operations and emergency response capabilities, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration said Friday.



A US Coast Guard (USCG) Mobile Training Team began the "Small Boat Operations: Team Deployment and Patrol" course on Aug. 10 at Taiwan's Coast Guard training and evaluation center.



The training covers vessel handling, navigation rules, risk management, alongside-berthing techniques, emergency response and rescue operations for personnel who fall overboard.



US instructors are also sharing practical experience aimed at improving Taiwan Coast Guard personnel's decision-making, teamwork and ability to respond to complex maritime situations.



Taiwan's Coast Guard said increasingly complex maritime law enforcement conditions and "gray-zone" challenges have highlighted the need to strengthen both personnel skills and technological capabilities.



The agency said it is also expanding its use of drones, unmanned surface vessels and underwater unmanned vehicles for maritime surveillance and enforcement.



The training comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with China conducting large-scale military drills around Taiwan in recent years as Beijing steps up pressure on the island.



There was no immediate reaction from China to the arrival of the US team on the island. Beijing considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, while Taipei maintains its independence.





