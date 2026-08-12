Yemeni officer killed in clashes with Houthis amid renewed tensions

Yemen's pro-government National Resistance Forces announced Wednesday that one of its officers was killed during clashes with the Houthi group.

In a statement published by its 2 December news agency, the forces said Col. Yahya Mohammed Mohsen al-Qadhi was killed in confrontations with the Houthis.

The statement did not specify where or when al-Qadhi was killed.

Al-Qadhi was buried Tuesday in an official funeral in the western Yemeni city of Mokha before being laid to rest at the Guardians of the Republic cemetery, the statement said.

The funeral was attended by several of his comrades and leaders of the National Resistance Forces.

The statement said mourners affirmed their commitment to continue fighting under the leadership of Presidential Leadership Council Vice President Tariq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh until "all Yemeni territory is restored" and the "Houthi project" is ended.

The National Resistance Forces operate mainly in areas of Taiz and Hudaydah provinces in western Yemen.

Since April 2022, Yemen has seen a relative lull in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled provinces and cities, including the capital Sanaa, since Sept. 21, 2014.

In recent weeks, clashes have resumed between the two sides in several provinces, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, in a country facing one of the world's worst humanitarian and economic crises.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen backs government forces, while Iran is accused of supporting the Houthis, who announced in July that they had imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia.



