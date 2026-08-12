South Korean Army looks to AI, robotics as personnel pool shrinks

South Korea's Army is seeking to automate more of its maintenance and logistics operations using artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems as the country's demographic decline reduces the pool of available military personnel, local media reported Wednesday.

Army Headquarters has commissioned a study on transforming key maintenance operations through automated systems under a proposed "smart field maintenance support system," according to The Korea Herald.

The project is part of ArmyTiger L, the logistics component of the Army's broader ArmyTiger modernization initiative.

The study will examine AI-powered predictive maintenance using small language models and machine learning, automated maintenance information management, maintenance robots and wearable strength-assist suits.

The military will also assess automated storage and handling systems, drone deliveries, autonomous transport vehicles and palletized load systems for logistics operations.

Some of the technologies are already undergoing trials.

The Army's 1st Supply Group last week unveiled a smart logistics center where around 70% of logistics processes have been automated. The system reduced on-site workforce requirements by about 16% and cut average processing time from eight days to five, according to the report.

Wearable robotic suits have also been tested at ammunition units since July.

The Army aims to develop short- and medium-term implementation plans and establish a blueprint for fully developed smart field maintenance units by 2040.





