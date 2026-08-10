Israeli army launches new attacks in Lebanon despite truce

The Israeli army carried out a bombing and artillery shelling of positions in southern Lebanon on Monday amid its ongoing violations of an ongoing truce.

The Israeli forces fired machine guns toward Wadi al-Salouqi in southern Lebanese governorate of Nabatieh and shelled the town of Mansouri with artillery overnight, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Kfar Tebnit was also bombed, the agency noted, adding that the outskirts of the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa were subjected to intermittent artillery shelling.

No information was immediately available regarding casualties or material damage.

These attacks come days after the conclusion of the seventh round of US-brokered Lebanese-Israeli negotiations in Rome on Thursday.

Discussions focused on issues related to the implementation of the framework agreement signed on June 26.

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated during a Cabinet meeting that his country had made "positive progress" in the Rome negotiations regarding the border and prisoner exchange files.

The framework agreement stipulates a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot phase in certain areas, in exchange for the deployment of Lebanon's army and the disarmament of armed groups, a reference to Hezbollah.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Tel Aviv continues its offensive in Lebanon. According to Lebanese officials, the offensive killed 4,335 people, wounded 12,277 others, and displaced over a million people since March 2.