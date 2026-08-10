Houthi shelling kills 2 soldiers, injures 7 in southern Yemen

Two Yemeni soldiers were killed, and seven others injured in a Houthi attack in Yemen's southern Shabwa governorate on Monday, according to local media.

Sama Adan news portal said Houthi forces shelled government positions in the governorate, without giving further details.

The attack came amid heightened escalation between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi group.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen had been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.