Iran’s supreme leader appoints Mohsen Rezaee as representative to top security body

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday appointed senior military adviser Mohsen Rezaee as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council, the country's top security body.

"Considering your valuable experience, I am hereby appointing you, who were one of the first commanders in the triumphant 8-Year Sacred Defense, to be my representative in the Supreme National Security Council," Khamenei said on the US social media company X.

Iran uses the term "Sacred Defense" to refer to the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War.

Rezaee commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from 1981 to 1997 and is a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, an assembly that resolves differences between parliament and the Guardian Council, a 12-member body that vets candidates for office as well as legislation.

Khamenei had appointed Rezaee as his military adviser in March.