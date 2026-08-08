Vessel catches fire in southern Strait of Hormuz: Iranian media

A vessel believed to be an oil tanker caught fire in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported Saturday.

Satellite monitoring showed the vessel burning along the strait's southern route, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency said.

An oil-spill response and firefighting vessel called ADNOC AR01 arrived at the scene, the agency added.

No information was immediately available about casualties, the vessel's identity or the cause of the fire.

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iran targeting military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israeli and US targets across the region.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes related to maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical export route for Gulf oil and gas.



