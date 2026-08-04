Qatari emir, Trump review efforts to de-escalate US-Iran tensions

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran during a phone call on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said.

The two leaders reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly efforts to de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran and bring the two sides closer "in a way that would enhance prospects for a lasting diplomatic settlement," the statement said.

Trump praised Qatar's role under the emir's leadership in supporting diplomatic efforts and facilitating dialogue between the parties, saying it contributes to strengthening regional security and stability, the statement added.

Sheikh Tamim, for his part, stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and relying on diplomatic means to address outstanding disputes.

He also called on all parties to adhere to the understandings reached under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and support international initiatives aimed at containing tensions and reinforcing regional and international peace and security, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination and consultation on regional and international developments.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu that mediators are preparing a document for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as Pakistani and Qatari mediators have intensified contacts with the US and Iran.

The sources added that indirect contacts between the US and Iran through Pakistani and Qatari mediators are in the "final stage" to finalize the document.

"A major development concerning reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding is expected this week as Pakistan and Qatar have intensified diplomatic contacts with Washington, Tehran and several other regional partners," said a source familiar with the developments.

Oman, which has been in talks with Iran about future management of the Strait of Hormuz, is also "actively" involved in the latest diplomatic efforts to end hostilities and reopen the strait, said sources.

The single-page document, according to sources, contains matters only related to the Strait of Hormuz, which would subsequently lead to the resumption of long-stalled direct talks between the US and Iran.

Iran will reopen the strait, and in return, the US will lift its blockade of the Iranian ports, according to the document, said the sources.

There is no mention of Tehran's nuclear program in the document, they said.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 and launched negotiations toward a final agreement. However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.

Between July 8 and July 24, the US and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran and Tehran responding by striking what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.



