Israeli strikes kill civilians, destroy medical supplies after Gaza ceasefire roadmap: Peace Board envoy

A Palestinian child carries a little girl on his back as he walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on August 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip over the past two days have killed civilians and destroyed essential medical supplies, the Board of Peace's lead envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, said Sunday.

"Two days of strikes across Gaza have killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on," Mladenov said in a post on the US social media company X.

He said the escalation came after "intense efforts" by the Board of Peace and mediators from Egypt, Türkiye, Qatar and the US to secure the Palestinian factions' agreement to a roadmap for the full implementation of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Mladenov said the roadmap calls for Palestinian factions in Gaza "to hand over civilian governance and to decommission their weapons."

"Both parties carry obligations under the Comprehensive Plan and the Sharm El-Sheikh deal that secured the release of all hostages," he added.

Mladenov said he and his team were "working around the clock" with the parties, mediators and regional partners "to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation" of Trump's plan.

"Achieving a lasting peace is hard but achievable if everyone makes their best efforts," he added.

Israeli attacks killed at least 18 Palestinians, including three children and an unborn baby, and wounded several others in a series of attacks on Sunday, in the latest violations of the ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The attacks came a day after eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in similar strikes on Saturday.

Gaza's Health Ministry warned Saturday that the enclave's medical system is rapidly approaching collapse after Israeli forces destroyed a drug warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, amid severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies.