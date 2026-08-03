Iran executes 2 alleged Mossad agents for espionage

Iran on Monday executed two men convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency amid the ongoing war with the US and Israel, the country's judiciary said.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the judiciary identified the men as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, describing them as Mossad agents convicted of espionage and treason.

The judiciary said the two were found guilty of supplying Mossad officers with coordinates, photographs and information about Iranian military and security sites during the Israel attacks on Iran on June 13, 2025 and broader conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, 2026, between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other side.

Over a 13-day period ending on July 24, the US and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The escalation followed a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran on June 18 and the launch of negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.

The talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.