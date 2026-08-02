Israel raises defensive alert as it prepares for possible major US strike on Iran: Reports

Israel's security establishment is preparing for the possibility of a major US strike on Iran and has raised its defensive readiness amid expectations of possible Iranian retaliation, Israeli media reported Saturday.

The reports came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran "very hard," saying Tehran would soon reach a point where it "cannot take it anymore."

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Israel had increased its defensive alert amid assessments that Trump could order attacks on Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities.

The newspaper said there had been no change to Home Front Command instructions but noted Israeli assessments that any major US strike on Iran could prompt retaliatory attacks against Israel.

Channel 12 reported that Israel's security establishment was preparing for either a US attack on Iran or Israeli participation in such an operation with Trump's approval.

Quoting an unidentified Israeli official, the channel said tensions with Iran had reached their highest level and that the situation was "on the verge of an explosion."

The official claimed Trump was "closer than ever" to ordering a major strike on Iran, although no final decision had been made, adding that the US president now viewed negotiations with Tehran as "a waste of time."

Channel 13, citing senior Israeli officials, similarly reported that Trump was close to ordering a renewed large-scale attack on Iran, describing the current period as "critical hours."

Trump said Friday the US would strike Iran "very hard." In mid-July, he also said attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure would be delayed until the final stages of any military campaign, adding: "If they don't come to the negotiating table, we will shut down all power stations and bridges."

Iran has warned that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with strikes against infrastructure across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a war-ending memorandum on June 18 and later began negotiations on a final agreement, but the talks stalled over disagreements on security arrangements and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran says the attacks have killed more than 3,000 people, while Iran has responded with missile and drone strikes that it says caused casualties among US and Israeli forces.



