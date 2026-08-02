Former Israeli premier says Trump ignores Netanyahu, Gaza framework sidelines Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said Sunday that a new Gaza framework sidelines Israel, arguing that US President Donald Trump "no longer" places much weight on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The agreement's language is highly ambiguous, but the general direction is clear. Israel and its demands are being ignored," Barak said in an interview with Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

He claimed that the framework does not require the complete disarmament of Hamas, the removal of weapons from the Gaza Strip or the exile of the group's leadership.

"Instead, it speaks about ending assassinations and returning to control over 53% of the Gaza Strip instead of 65%," he said.

Barak described the situation as "a painful reality."

"The painful truth is that Trump no longer pays attention to Netanyahu, and all of this is deeply worrying," he said.

He added that Netanyahu had "completely lost his negotiating leverage" with Trump and that the US president's inner circle had also lost confidence in the Israeli premier.

"Trump's relationship with him has developed deep cracks," Barak said.

He claimed that Hamas fighters still possess "tens of thousands of weapons," with no discussion about collecting them.

"The fundamental reality that should concern us is that Israel has no say in this issue," he said. "The agreement was reached without Israel being present at the negotiating table.

"Trump, who met Netanyahu in what the prime minister described as the best meeting they had ever had, is effectively ignoring him," he added.

On Friday, the Board of Peace released a draft agreement titled "A Roadmap for Completing the Implementation of President Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan in Gaza," outlining the principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of the plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements in the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem later announced the movement's approval of a proposal by mediators for completing the remaining phases of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli government has not officially commented on the roadmap. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, however, rejected the draft agreement as "unacceptable" for Israel and demanded continuing assassinations and the displacement of Palestinians.