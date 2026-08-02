Egyptian foreign minister, Board of Peace envoy discuss next phase of Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and the Board of Peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov on Sunday discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and arrangements for the next phase of the ceasefire plan.

During a phone call, the two officials reviewed negotiations aimed at completing the implementation of commitments under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, according to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement.

Abdelatty stressed "the importance of fulfilling all commitments under the plan's first phase, including ensuring the full, safe and sustainable delivery of humanitarian assistance and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by early recovery and reconstruction."

The two sides also discussed arrangements for the coming phase.

The Egyptian minister stressed that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza should begin performing its duties from inside the enclave "to manage the transitional period efficiently and preserve the unity of the Palestinian territories."

He also urged all parties to fulfill their obligations under the plan and refrain from taking steps that could undermine its implementation.

Such efforts would help achieve security and stability and pave the way for restoring stability across the region, the minister added.

On Friday, the Peace Board and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.