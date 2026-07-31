Egyptian president says gas vessel attack being probed, urges regional de-escalation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Thursday that authorities are continuing to investigate the drone attack that targeted two gas vessels at Damietta Port, while calling for regional de-escalation to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

His remarks came during a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, marking Sisi's first public comments since Wednesday's attack, for which no group has claimed responsibility.

Sanchez condemned the drone attack on the two gas vessels and expressed Spain's solidarity with Egypt and its people, the statement said.

Sisi said the relevant authorities were continuing investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

He also stressed the need for Egypt, Spain, Europe and the broader international community to intensify efforts to contain regional tensions and prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said authorities had recovered the wreckage of the drone involved in the attack and were conducting a security analysis to determine its origin.

On Wednesday evening, Egypt's Petroleum Ministry announced a fire aboard two gas vessels at the port, without specifying the cause. British maritime security firm Ambrey reported a drone attack targeted a US-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas storage facility at the port.

Asked whether Iran was behind the attack, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that "it's a little more of the same."

Trump also said the US would respond to Iran "very strongly," saying: "We'll hit them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. And they know it's coming."