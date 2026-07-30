US completes new wave of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Wednesday that American forces completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in response to what it called attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.

"At 10 p.m. ET on July 29, US Central Command forces successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in response to yesterday's attempted missile attacks on US forces," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The command said US forces struck dozens of targets belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities.

The operation followed what the command described as an attempted surprise attack by IRGC forces on July 28 when Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles targeting US forces based in the Middle East.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," CENTCOM said.

The US military said more than 50,000 American service members are currently deployed across the Middle East and remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that a residential area on Iran's Qeshm Island was struck during a fresh wave of US missile attacks across southern Iran.

Tasnim News Agency reported loud explosions in Ahvaz in Khuzestan Province, adding the attack caused power outages in parts of the city.

On Wednesday, Jordan said it intercepted five Iranian missiles, while Iran's IRGC said it had targeted a US air base in the kingdom.



