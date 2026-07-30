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Iranian attack kills worker at Chinese company building in Kuwait

Iran attacked a Chinese company's building in Kuwait, killing one worker and causing damage, prompting Kuwait to take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 30,2026 11:04 AM
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IRANIAN ATTACK KILLS WORKER AT CHINESE COMPANY BUILDING IN KUWAIT

An Iranian attack targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, killing one worker, the Kuwaiti army said Thursday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Al-Atwan said the "Iranian aggression" struck the building, causing extensive material damage.

He said the relevant authorities immediately began taking the necessary measures to respond to the incident in coordination with other agencies.

The Kuwaiti Armed Forces said they would continue carrying out their duties and taking "all necessary measures to protect the nation's sovereignty and safeguard its security and stability."