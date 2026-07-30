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News Middle East 3 family members killed, 2 children injured in US strike on southern Iran: IRNA

3 family members killed, 2 children injured in US strike on southern Iran: IRNA

A US strike in Qeshm, Iran, killed three family members and injured two children, following a US military response to alleged missile attacks in the Middle East.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 30,2026 09:22 AM
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3 FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED, 2 CHILDREN INJURED IN US STRIKE ON SOUTHERN IRAN: IRNA

Three members of the same family were killed and two children were injured in a US strike on a residential building in Qeshm, southern Iran, early Thursday, according to the country's official IRNA news agency.

Citing Hormozgan Deputy Governor Ahmad Nafisi, IRNA said search and rubble-removal operations at the home in the Chah Tangu neighborhood had been completed.

Nafisi said the victims were a father, a mother and one of their children, while the family's two other children were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had carried out a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in response to what it described as attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.