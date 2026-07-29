UN chief voices concern about widening Middle East conflict, urges return to diplomacy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern Wednesday about an upsurge in Middle East hostilities involving the US, Saudi Arabia and Iran, warning that the conflict risks widening if diplomacy is not restored.

"The secretary-general has been worried for some time that if the parties do not return to negotiations, you could have a widening of the conflict, and that seems to be what has been happening in recent hours," spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters at a news conference.

Haq said Guterres "has already made clear his concerns about any renewed fighting and any escalation and widening of the conflict."

Describing the developments as "not positive," Haq said the UN chief wants the parties to cease fighting and return to diplomatic efforts.

He pointed to ongoing mediation by Pakistan, Qatar and other countries as a path back to negotiations.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.