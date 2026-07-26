Syria values UN chief’s visit amid ‘pivotal phase’ of recovery, stability: Foreign minister

Syria's Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad al-Shaibani speaks as UN Secretary-General (unseen) listen on, during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 25, 2026. (AFP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Syria comes at a "pivotal stage" marked by recovery, stability and the consolidation of state institutions, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Sunday.

Shaibani said Damascus "highly values the visit, which comes amid growing international interest in supporting Syria during the current phase," according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

He said talks with Guterres focused on the UN's role in supporting recovery priorities, human rights, transitional justice, economic development and efforts to address the issue of missing persons.

The discussions aimed to support Syria's efforts to "build a more stable future," he added.

The top diplomat said Damascus looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the UN in humanitarian and development fields, rehabilitating infrastructure and safeguarding human rights in line with state priorities and the needs of Syrians.

"Syria, which was once viewed as a crisis, is today regaining its position as an active and responsible partner in the United Nations," he said.

He added that Syria is engaging in international action and contributing to regional and international security and stability.

Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday for a three-day visit and held talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Shaibani, during which he reaffirmed the UN's commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on the international community to support the country's recovery.