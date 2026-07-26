Türkiye win 2nd Women’s Nations League title with victory over Brazil

Türkiye's national women's volleyball team on Sunday defeated Brazil 3-1 in the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) final to win the tournament for the second time in their history.

The final was played at the East Asian Games Dome in China's Macau Special Administrative Region, where Türkiye faced world No. 2 Brazil.

Türkiye won the match 3-1 with set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 and 25-21, securing its second VNL title after its 2023 triumph.

VARGAS FINISHES AS TOP SCORER



Türkiye opposite hitter Melissa Vargas was the match's top scorer.

National team outside hitter Hande Baladın followed with 19 points.

TÜRKİYE RETURN TO THE TOP



Türkiye won the Volleyball Nations League title for the second time after reaching the final stage for the eighth consecutive year since the competition began in 2018.

The national team won its first title by defeating China in the 2023 final after finishing runner-up to the US in the 2018 final.

With two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, Türkiye stands out as one of the most successful teams in VNL history.

ANOTHER TROPHY FOR SANTARELLI



National team head coach Daniele Santarelli continued his successful spell with Türkiye.

The Italian coach, who took charge in 2023, won his third gold medal with the national team.

After leading Türkiye to the Volleyball Nations League title in 2023, Santarelli guided the team to another title in 2026. He also led the side to the 2023 European Championship title.

Santarelli also won a silver medal with Türkiye at the 2025 FIVB Women's World Championship, taking his total medal count with the national team to four.

TÜRKİYE AVENGES OLYMPIC DEFEAT TO BRAZIL



Türkiye avenged their defeat to Brazil in the bronze medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After losing the bronze-medal match to Brazil in Paris, Türkiye faced the South American side in another medal match two years later.

BRAZIL LOSE ANOTHER FINAL



Brazil suffered defeat in its fifth final appearance in the eight-year history of the VNL.

Brazil lost to the US in the finals in 2018, 2019 and 2021, to Italy in 2025, and to Türkiye in 2026.