Palestine urges 'immediate' global action to halt escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers, forces

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it sent an urgent memorandum to governments worldwide, calling for "immediate" international action to halt escalating attacks by Israeli occupiers and forces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

The memorandum was delivered through embassies and diplomatic missions accredited to Palestine amid what the ministry described as escalating "occupier terrorism" backed by the Israeli government.

The ministry said Palestinian diplomatic missions were placed on "high alert" as it continued contacts with governments, parliaments and international organizations over daily killings, the burning of mosques, homes and property, and road closures between cities and villages across the occupied West Bank.

It said the attacks were not isolated incidents but part of an "official and systematic Israeli policy" that provides occupiers with political and military protection.

The ministry warned that continued impunity gives Israeli forces and occupiers a "green light" to intensify attacks, expand settlements, forcibly displace Palestinians and pursue plans for annexation and ethnic cleansing.