Brazilian president condemns 'unfair' US tariffs, rejects allegations as politically motivated

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday called new American trade barriers "unfair" and politically driven, asserting that the US is attempting to justify the measures through unfounded allegations.

"A year ago, I was taken aback by the publication, on a digital platform, of a letter from President Donald Trump imposing a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods," Lula wrote in an opinion piece for the Washington Post. He noted that the initial correspondence explicitly referenced former President Jair Bolsonaro, confirming the "political motivation" behind the escalating trade friction. This month, Washington implemented additional tariffs ranging from 12.5% to 37.5% on various Brazilian products.

Lula highlighted the economic irony of the measures, pointing out that the US has maintained a trade surplus with Brazil totaling $428 billion over 15 years. Comparing the first six months of 2025 and 2026, he warned that the current policy is forcing a market shift; while bilateral trade with the US declined by 12.8%, Brazil's trade with China and the European Union grew by 15.9% and 6.1%, respectively.

REBUTTING US ACCUSATIONS



The Brazilian leader rejected US claims that Brazil's policies on digital trade, environmental protection, and intellectual property are null. He defended Brazil's "PIX" payment system as an international benchmark that does not discriminate against American firms. On social media regulation, Lula said: "Freedom of expression is not a free pass for criminal activity ... we will not give up on protecting our families from the greed of tech oligarchs."

Lula also addressed environmental concerns, asserting that since 2023, his administration has "drastically reduced deforestation" across all biomes. He criticized the US for adopting an "anachronistic" approach to Latin America, stating that the region needs "reliable" partners rather than aircraft carriers or punitive tariffs.

"Brazil's destiny is for Brazilians alone to determine, without foreign interference or subservience," said Lula, adding no one could defeat Brasilia "through lies."

The diplomatic fallout follows the formal nomination of Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the US president's ally, as a presidential candidate for Brazil's upcoming election. Brazil recently has denied visas to two US State Department officials who sought to visit for talks with election authorities ahead of the October election.