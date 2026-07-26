Lebanon seeks ‘active’ partnership with Iraq in regional projects: Premier

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sunday that Lebanon seeks to become an "active" partner with Iraq in developing regional projects that would open new investment opportunities and support sustainable growth in both countries.

Salam made the remarks on the US social media company X following a visit to Iraq with a government delegation, during which he met Iraqi President Nizar Amidi and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Baghdad.

He said Lebanon is "determined to strengthen strategic connectivity and integration projects with countries across the region in various sectors, particularly energy, telecommunications and transport."

Such projects "would allow regional countries to benefit from opportunities created by ongoing transformations," he added.

"Economic cooperation among the countries of the region constitutes a fundamental pillar of strength, stability and shared prosperity, particularly when based on a vision that achieves mutual benefits," Salam said.

He added that Lebanon looks forward to working closely with Iraq in shaping these regional projects, supporting development and sustainable growth in both countries.

The talks build on previous understandings between Baghdad and Beirut. On July 11, 2023, the two countries signed an agreement for Iraq to supply Lebanon with the fuel needed to operate its power plants, as part of ongoing bilateral efforts to support economic stability and development in the region.