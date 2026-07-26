NETANYAHU SAYS HE INTENDS TO ATTEND UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY DESPITE NYC MAYORS ARREST THREATS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he plans to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, dismissing recent calls for his arrest by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"I'm not concerned, and I certainly intend to do so," Netanyahu told Fox News about the September gathering. He added that he has appeared at the high-level diplomatic gathering almost every year during his tenure, unless there are security conditions that barred him from doing so.

The remarks follow Mamdani's characterization of Netanyahu as a "war criminal" and he is not welcome in the city. Mamdani previously urged Washington to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) to execute existing warrants against the Israeli leader.

US President Donald Trump, however, has vowed that Netanyahu "will not be arrested" while visiting the United States.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.