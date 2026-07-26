Lebanese prime minister visits Iraq to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for an official visit to Iraq, leading a ministerial delegation for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Salam was accompanied by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi and Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

He was received at Baghdad International Airport by Iraqi Finance Minister Faleh Sari, where an official ceremony was held.

Earlier Sunday, Iraqi government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi would receive Salam and his accompanying ministerial delegation at the Government Palace in Baghdad.

Aboudi said the two prime ministers are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting followed by expanded talks involving ministers responsible for cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding cooperation in the development and energy fields, and addressing regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Iraqi News Agency.



