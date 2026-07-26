 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli strike kills central Gaza internal security chief amid ceasefire violations

Israeli strike kills central Gaza internal security chief amid ceasefire violations

Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills the head of the Internal Security Directorate and another officer despite a ceasefire, according to Gaza's Interior Ministry.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published July 26,2026 01:20 PM
Subscribe
ISRAELI STRIKE KILLS CENTRAL GAZA INTERNAL SECURITY CHIEF AMID CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS

The Israeli army killed the head of the Internal Security Directorate in central Gaza and another officer in an airstrike targeting their vehicle in Deir al-Balah on Sunday, the territory's Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Col. Wael Mousa al-Ladawi, 44, and Maj. Ramez Tawfiq Abu Zureiq, 49, were killed in the strike.

The ministry said the two police officers were traveling in a vehicle in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza when it was hit by an Israeli aircraft.

The attack came despite a ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.