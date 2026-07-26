Iran says it stopped 6 vessels over ‘unauthorized’ Hormuz transit

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stopped six vessels over the past 24 hours after they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz "without authorization and outside the designated shipping route," Iranian state television reported Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, Iranian authorities did not allow the vessels to continue their voyage after they attempted an "unauthorized crossing" through the strategic waterway.

The report said IRGC naval forces fired warning shots before intercepting the six vessels, prompting them to alter course.

On Saturday, the IRGC said that it had stopped four vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after detecting attempts to conduct "unauthorized crossings."

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region, including Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared last month's memorandum of understanding with Iran "over," accusing Tehran of violating the agreement.

The announcement followed attacks on three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed disagreements over navigation rules in the strategic waterway.

Washington has called for unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran insists that vessels transit through a channel near its coastline under a navigation mechanism administered by Iran.

Trump has directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the decision.



