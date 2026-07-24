Türkiye to send flight personnel to UK for Eurofighter training in August

Türkiye plans to send flight personnel to the UK in August to begin Eurofighter flight training as part of its procurement program, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing held at defense contractor ROKETSAN's Lalahan campus, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said pilot training in the UK will begin shortly after personnel are deployed.

Under the signed contract, both flight crews and maintenance personnel will continue to be sent to the UK in phases over the coming years.

Akturk said ROKETSAN has strengthened Türkiye's indigenous defense capabilities since its establishment in 1988 by developing strategic systems including land, naval, air and missile defense, precision-guided munitions, space technologies, and ballistic protection solutions.